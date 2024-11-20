Rutgers vs Merrimack Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 20

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Merrimack Warriors (1-2) on November 20, 2024.

Rutgers vs. Merrimack Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Arena: Jersey Mike's Arena

Rutgers vs. Merrimack Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rutgers win (86.8%)

Before you decide to wager on Rutgers-Merrimack matchup (in which Rutgers is an 18.5-point favorite and the total is set at 133.5 points), keep reading for a few betting trends and insights for Wednesday's game.

Rutgers vs. Merrimack: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Rutgers won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Merrimack went 17-10-0 ATS last year.

Rutgers (1-1) covered a lower percentage of games when it was favored by 18.5 points or more last season (50%) than Merrimack (2-1) did as an 18.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

The Scarlet Knights did a better job covering the spread in home games (9-7-0) last season than they did in road tilts (4-8-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Warriors had a lower winning percentage at home (.545, 6-5-0 record) than away (.667, 10-4-0).

Rutgers vs. Merrimack: Moneyline Betting Stats

Rutgers won 69.2% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (9-4).

The Scarlet Knights played as a moneyline favorite of -4000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Last season, Merrimack was the underdog nine times and won two of those games.

The Warriors played as an underdog of +1400 or more twice last season and lost both games.

Rutgers has a 97.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Rutgers vs. Merrimack Head-to-Head Comparison

The Warriors lost the rebound battle by an average of 6.4 boards. They grabbed 28.4 rebounds per game (344th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 34.8 per contest.

The Warriors averaged 89.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (298th in college basketball), and allowed 84.9 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

