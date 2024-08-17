menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Russell Wilson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Russell Wilson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Russell Wilson could be an option for your fantasy squad at quarterback this season, so scroll down, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Russell Wilson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points256.91613
2024 Projected Fantasy Points227.73630

Russell Wilson 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 2 versus the Washington Commanders -- Wilson finished with 25.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 18-of-32 (56.2%), 308 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 6 carries, 56 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Raiders15.227-for-34177200
Week 2Commanders25.918-for-32308310
Week 3@Dolphins14.223-for-38306110
Week 4@Bears22.221-for-28223300
Week 5Jets18.720-for-31196200
Week 6@Chiefs6.913-for-2295120
Week 7Packers13.920-for-29194100
View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Russell Wilson and the Steelers Receiving Corps

Last year Wilson racked up 3,070 passing yards (204.7 yards per game) while going 297-for-447 (66.4% completion percentage) and throwing for 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of Wilson's potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
George Pickens10663114058
Jaylen Warren746137005
Pat Freiermuth473230826

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Russell Wilson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup