Russell Wilson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
The Pittsburgh Steelers' Russell Wilson could be an option for your fantasy squad at quarterback this season, so scroll down, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.
Russell Wilson Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|256.9
|16
|13
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|227.7
|36
|30
Russell Wilson 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 2 versus the Washington Commanders -- Wilson finished with 25.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 18-of-32 (56.2%), 308 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 6 carries, 56 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|15.2
|27-for-34
|177
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|25.9
|18-for-32
|308
|3
|1
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|14.2
|23-for-38
|306
|1
|1
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|22.2
|21-for-28
|223
|3
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|18.7
|20-for-31
|196
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|6.9
|13-for-22
|95
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|13.9
|20-for-29
|194
|1
|0
|0
Russell Wilson and the Steelers Receiving Corps
Last year Wilson racked up 3,070 passing yards (204.7 yards per game) while going 297-for-447 (66.4% completion percentage) and throwing for 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of Wilson's potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|George Pickens
|106
|63
|1140
|5
|8
|Jaylen Warren
|74
|61
|370
|0
|5
|Pat Freiermuth
|47
|32
|308
|2
|6
