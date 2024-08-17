Russell Wilson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Russell Wilson could be an option for your fantasy squad at quarterback this season, so scroll down, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.

Russell Wilson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 256.9 16 13 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 227.7 36 30

Russell Wilson 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 2 versus the Washington Commanders -- Wilson finished with 25.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 18-of-32 (56.2%), 308 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 6 carries, 56 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Raiders 15.2 27-for-34 177 2 0 0 Week 2 Commanders 25.9 18-for-32 308 3 1 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 14.2 23-for-38 306 1 1 0 Week 4 @Bears 22.2 21-for-28 223 3 0 0 Week 5 Jets 18.7 20-for-31 196 2 0 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 6.9 13-for-22 95 1 2 0 Week 7 Packers 13.9 20-for-29 194 1 0 0 View Full Table

Russell Wilson and the Steelers Receiving Corps

Last year Wilson racked up 3,070 passing yards (204.7 yards per game) while going 297-for-447 (66.4% completion percentage) and throwing for 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of Wilson's potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets George Pickens 106 63 1140 5 8 Jaylen Warren 74 61 370 0 5 Pat Freiermuth 47 32 308 2 6

