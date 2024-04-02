Run It Back: Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024

On today’s episode, the crew reacts to Caitlin Clark and Iowa beating LSU in the women’s college basketball Elite Eight and Devin Booker scoring 52 points in the Phoenix Suns’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Then, Charlotte Hornets forward Davis Bertans shares the story of why he has four and a half fingers on his shooting hand, his basketball journey to the NBA, and experience playing for San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

Next PGA TOUR player and Golden State Warriors fan Will Zalatoris talks about how he’s been inspired by Stephen Curry on the course, what it’s like playing golf with former NFL quarterback Tony Romo, and how he’s preparing to appear in Happy Gilmore 2.

Run It Back airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 10 a.m. to Noon Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

