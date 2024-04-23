Run It Back: Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024

In today’s episode, the crew reacts to the Denver Nuggets’ comeback win over the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks’ shocking victory against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Then, NBA Champion John Salley talks about the Lakers’ loss to the Nuggets, Anthony Davis’ inconsistent play, and if Nikola Jokic is the best center of all time.

Finally, Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams pick which coach they’d least like to play for, most want to play for, the player they’d least like to fight, the first pick if they’re building a roster, and the most overrated player in the league.

Run It Back airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 10 a.m. to Noon Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league. Each episode will be posted after the fact on FanDuel's YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Get the latest from Run It Back on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

