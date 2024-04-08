Run It Back: Monday, April 8th, 2024

In today’s episode, the crew reacts to the Milwaukee Bucks’ outlook amid the team’s skid, the Los Angeles Clippers comeback win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tyrese Maxey’s career high in the victory against the San Antonio Spurs, and the Dallas Mavericks beating the Houston Rockets.

Then, they discuss the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors fighting for play-in spots, the latest on Karl-Anthony Towns, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeating the Phoenix Suns.

Next, NBA insider Shams Charania shares the latest on John Calipari heading to Arkansas, Bronny James declaring for the NBA draft, and the crew talks about South Carolina winning the women’s college basketball national championship.

Finally, they react to top highlights from around the NBA.

Run It Back airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 10 a.m. to Noon Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

