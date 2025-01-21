Rules of the Kick of Destiny 3: Peyton vs Eli

Kick of Destiny is back again and this year we’re asking America: Which Manning will win the Kick of Destiny 3?

Here are the rules for the KOD3 -- which will take place before the Super Bowl on February 9th -- and how to get your FREE pick in now!

Rules of the Kick of Destiny 3

Here are the rules for the upcoming Kick of Destiny 3 between Eli and Peyton Manning:

Peyton and Eli Manning will face off in a field goal kicking competition.

Each kicker will attempt a 25-yard kick.

If the first kicker makes, the second kicker is given a chance to tie.

If the first kicker misses, the second kicker is given a chance to win.

If both kickers miss, they will kick again until there is a winner.

If no winner is decided after 3 rounds, the kicker who kicked it closest to the center target on the net in the last round wins the tiebreaker

How You Can Participate

Here's how you can bet on the Kick of Destiny 3:

Download or Log In to FanDuel Sportsbook: Click the Kick of Destiny icon on the homepage with your new or existing account. Make Your Free Pick: Pick whether you think Peyton or Eli will win the Kick of Destiny 3. Win a Share of $10 Million Bonus Bets If You Made the Correct Pick: Watch live on Super Bowl Sunday to see the Mannings kick. Then, check back on Monday to see how much you got!

See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

