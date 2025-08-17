Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Kansas City Royals are among the MLB squads playing on Sunday, up against the Chicago White Sox.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (61-61) vs. Chicago White Sox (44-78)

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025

Sunday, August 17, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and CHSN

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-164) | CHW: (+138)

KC: (-164) | CHW: (+138) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+122) | CHW: +1.5 (-146)

KC: -1.5 (+122) | CHW: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Bergert (Royals) - 1-1, 2.87 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 4-9, 4.17 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Ryan Bergert (1-1) to the mound, while Davis Martin (4-9) will get the nod for the White Sox. Bergert and his team have a record of 6-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Bergert's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox have gone 8-8-0 ATS in Martin's 16 starts with a set spread. The White Sox are 5-11 in Martin's 16 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (59.5%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

Kansas City is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +138 underdog on the road.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at the Royals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +122 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -146.

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Royals-White Sox game on Aug. 17, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with 27 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 10-3 when favored by -164 or more this year.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in 52 of their 120 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 120 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 62-58-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have put together a 40-74 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Chicago has gone 20-49 (29%).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 117 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 52 of those games (52-57-8).

The White Sox have a 65-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 137 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .496, both of which are tops among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .290 batting average and an on-base percentage of .347.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Witt will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 134 hits. He's batting .301 while slugging .467.

Among qualifiers, he ranks sixth in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Garcia has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, six walks and an RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 121 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .448 this season.

Pasquantino brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and 11 RBIs.

Salvador Perez is batting .246 with a .291 OBP and 69 RBI for Kansas City this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up an on-base percentage of .306, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .228 and slugging .397.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 143rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 121st and he is 110th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi has 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .225. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Lenyn Sosa has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.440) while leading the White Sox in hits (103).

Luis Robert has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 39 walks while batting .218.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

8/15/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/8/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/7/2025: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/6/2025: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/8/2025: 10-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

10-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/7/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/6/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/5/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/31/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/30/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

