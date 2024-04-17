Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (11-6) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-14)

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-194) | CHW: (+162)

KC: (-194) | CHW: (+162) Spread: KC: -1.5 (-120) | CHW: +1.5 (-100)

KC: -1.5 (-120) | CHW: +1.5 (-100) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Royals) - 2-0, 0.98 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Royals will call on Brady Singer (2-0) versus the White Sox and Jonathan Cannon. Singer's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Singer's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Cannon's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (53.4%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Royals vs. White Sox reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-194) and Chicago as the underdog (+162) despite being the home team.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-100 to cover), and Kansas City is -120 to cover the runline.

Royals versus White Sox on April 17 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have yet to lose any of the five games they have been chosen as the favorite in this season.

Kansas City has been listed as a favorite of -194 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 15 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 15 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 10-5-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have gone 2-14 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 12.5% of those games).

Chicago is 1-5 (winning only 16.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +162 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total six times this season for a 6-9-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have collected a 7-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.8% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 22 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .657, both of which rank first among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .314 batting average and an on-base percentage of .368.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Salvador Perez has 21 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369. He's batting .339 and slugging .565.

He is 15th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Perez has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .473 this season.

Pasquantino has recorded at least one base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .556 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

MJ Melendez is batting .255 with a .345 OBP and eight RBI for Kansas City this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Gavin Sheets is batting .270 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks. He's slugging .541 with an on-base percentage of .391.

Robbie Grossman is batting .194 with a double and nine walks. He's slugging .226 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Braden Shewmake has a double, a home run and a walk while hitting .217.

Korey Lee has a double, a home run and a walk while hitting .259.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

4/15/2024: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/7/2024: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/6/2024: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/5/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/4/2024: 10-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/13/2023: 7-1 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-1 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/12/2023: 11-10 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-10 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/12/2023: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/6/2023: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/5/2023: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

