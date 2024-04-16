Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (11-6) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-14)

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Time: 5:40 PM ET

5:40 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-168) | CHW: (+142)

KC: (-168) | CHW: (+142) Spread: KC: -1.5 (-104) | CHW: +1.5 (-115)

KC: -1.5 (-104) | CHW: +1.5 (-115) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 1-1, 4.00 ERA vs Erick Fedde (White Sox) - 0-0, 4.30 ERA

The probable starters are Michael Wacha (1-1) for the Royals and Erick Fedde for the White Sox. Wacha's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wacha's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox covered in all of Fedde's three starts that had a set spread. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for three Fedde starts this season -- they lost every time.

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -168 favorite on the road.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-115 to cover), and Kansas City is -104 to cover the runline.

The over/under for the Royals versus White Sox game on April 17 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have been listed as the favorite five times this season and have come away with a win in all of those games.

Kansas City has not lost in four games this year when favored by -168 or better on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in six of their 15 opportunities.

The Royals are 10-5-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 12.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (2-14).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Chicago has gone 2-8 (20%).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 16 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-9-1).

The White Sox have a 7-9-0 record ATS this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.657) and total hits (22) this season. He's batting .314 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 21 hits. He's batting .339 while slugging .565.

Among qualifiers, he is 15th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Perez brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .255 with a .473 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.

Pasquantino takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .556 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

MJ Melendez is batting .255 with a .345 OBP and eight RBI for Kansas City this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Gavin Sheets is hitting .270 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks. He's slugging .541 with an on-base percentage of .391.

Robbie Grossman has a double and nine walks while hitting .194. He's slugging .226 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Braden Shewmake is hitting .217 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Korey Lee is batting .259 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

4/15/2024: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/7/2024: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/6/2024: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/5/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/4/2024: 10-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/10/2023: 9-1 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-1 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/9/2023: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/8/2023: 12-5 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-5 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/22/2022: 6-4 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/6/2023: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

