Royals vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8
Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.
On Sunday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are up against the Minnesota Twins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Royals vs Twins Game Info
- Kansas City Royals (78-65) vs. Minnesota Twins (76-66)
- Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: BSN
Royals vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: KC: (-120) | MIN: (+102)
- Spread: KC: +1.5 (-196) | MIN: -1.5 (+162)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Royals vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 11-7, 3.50 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 5-3, 3.95 ERA
The Royals will give the nod to Michael Wacha (11-7) versus the Twins and Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3). Wacha and his team are 12-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Wacha starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-3. When Richardson starts, the Twins are 12-11-0 against the spread. The Twins have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Richardson's starts this season, and they went 7-5 in those matchups.
Royals vs Twins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Royals vs. Twins reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-120) and Minnesota as the underdog (+102) on the road.
Royals vs Twins Spread
- The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Twins are +162 to cover, while the Royals are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Royals vs Twins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Royals versus Twins contest on Sept. 8 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Royals vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Royals have been favorites in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (63.6%) in those contests.
- Kansas City has a record of 36-18 when favored by -120 or more this year.
- The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 140 opportunities.
- The Royals have posted a record of 77-63-0 against the spread this season.
- The Twins have won 39% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (16-25).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Minnesota has gone 9-16 (36%).
- The Twins have played in 138 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-65-5).
- The Twins have a 61-77-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.2% of the time).
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 191 hits and an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .604. He's batting .336.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is third in slugging.
- Salvador Perez is batting .270 with 27 doubles, 25 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Maikel Garcia has 126 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.285/.345.
- Garcia has recorded a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles and an RBI.
- Hunter Renfroe has been key for Kansas City with 81 hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .399.
Twins Player Leaders
- Carlos Santana is leading the Twins with 107 hits. He's batting .235 and slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- He is 108th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.
- Willi Castro has a .330 on-base percentage while slugging .391. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .248.
- He is currently 77th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Jose Miranda is batting .299 with 28 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- Ryan Jeffers is hitting .235 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 29 walks.
Royals vs Twins Head to Head
- 9/7/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 9/6/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/14/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 8/13/2024: 13-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/12/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/30/2024: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/29/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/28/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/27/2024: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 3/31/2024: 11-0 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
