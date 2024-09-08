Royals vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are up against the Minnesota Twins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Twins Game Info

Kansas City Royals (78-65) vs. Minnesota Twins (76-66)

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSN

Royals vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-120) | MIN: (+102)

KC: (-120) | MIN: (+102) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-196) | MIN: -1.5 (+162)

KC: +1.5 (-196) | MIN: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Royals vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 11-7, 3.50 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 5-3, 3.95 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Michael Wacha (11-7) versus the Twins and Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3). Wacha and his team are 12-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Wacha starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-3. When Richardson starts, the Twins are 12-11-0 against the spread. The Twins have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Richardson's starts this season, and they went 7-5 in those matchups.

Royals vs Twins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Royals vs. Twins reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-120) and Minnesota as the underdog (+102) on the road.

Royals vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Twins are +162 to cover, while the Royals are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Royals versus Twins contest on Sept. 8 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Twins Betting Trends

The Royals have been favorites in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (63.6%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a record of 36-18 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 140 opportunities.

The Royals have posted a record of 77-63-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have won 39% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (16-25).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Minnesota has gone 9-16 (36%).

The Twins have played in 138 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-65-5).

The Twins have a 61-77-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.2% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 191 hits and an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .604. He's batting .336.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is third in slugging.

Salvador Perez is batting .270 with 27 doubles, 25 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Maikel Garcia has 126 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.285/.345.

Garcia has recorded a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles and an RBI.

Hunter Renfroe has been key for Kansas City with 81 hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .399.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana is leading the Twins with 107 hits. He's batting .235 and slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is 108th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Willi Castro has a .330 on-base percentage while slugging .391. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .248.

He is currently 77th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jose Miranda is batting .299 with 28 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .235 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 29 walks.

Royals vs Twins Head to Head

9/7/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/6/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/14/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/13/2024: 13-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

13-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/12/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/30/2024: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/29/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/28/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/27/2024: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 3/31/2024: 11-0 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.