Royals vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Baltimore Orioles.

Royals vs Orioles Game Info

Kansas City Royals (13-8) vs. Baltimore Orioles (13-7)

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Royals vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-116) | BAL: (-102)

KC: (-116) | BAL: (-102) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-182) | BAL: -1.5 (+150)

KC: +1.5 (-182) | BAL: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Royals vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 3-0, 1.05 ERA vs Cole Irvin (Orioles) - 0-1, 6.75 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Seth Lugo (3-0, 1.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Cole Irvin (0-1, 6.75 ERA). Lugo's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Lugo's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Orioles have gone 2-1-0 ATS in Irvin's three starts that had a set spread. The Orioles were named the moneyline underdog for one Irvin start this season -- they won.

Royals vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (55.9%)

Royals vs Orioles Moneyline

The Royals vs Orioles moneyline has Kansas City as a -116 favorite, while Baltimore is a -102 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Orioles are +150 to cover, while the Royals are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Orioles Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Royals-Orioles on April 21, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Royals vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Royals have won in six of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Kansas City has won six of seven games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Royals' games have gone over the total in eight of their 19 opportunities.

The Royals have an against the spread record of 12-7-0 in 19 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and they split the games.

Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Orioles have played in 19 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-5-1).

The Orioles have a 12-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in OBP (.390), slugging percentage (.605) and total hits (26) this season. He has a .342 batting average.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Perez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.581) thanks to 13 extra-base hits. He's batting .302 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 39th, his on-base percentage 59th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 18 hits this season and has a slash line of .269/.383/.522.

Pasquantino brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .412 with five doubles, four home runs, nine walks and 11 RBI.

MJ Melendez is batting .227 with a .311 OBP and 12 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has put up 23 hits, a team-high for the Orioles. He's batting .284 and slugging .568 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average places him 63rd, his on-base percentage is 63rd, and he is 18th in slugging.

Jordan Westburg is batting .319 with five doubles, four home runs and four walks. He's slugging .565 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 24th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Cedric Mullins is hitting .254 with two doubles, five home runs and four walks.

Ryan Mountcastle has a .383 on-base percentage to lead his team.

Royals vs Orioles Head to Head

4/20/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/19/2024: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/2/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/1/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/3/2023: 6-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/2/2023: 11-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/12/2022: 10-7 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-7 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/11/2022: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/10/2022: 8-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/9/2022: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

