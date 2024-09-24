Royals vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 4:14 p.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Kansas City Royals taking on the Washington Nationals.

Royals vs Nationals Game Info

Kansas City Royals (82-74) vs. Washington Nationals (69-87)

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2

Royals vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-178) | WSH: (+150)

Spread: KC: -1.5 (-100) | WSH: +1.5 (-120)

Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Royals vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 11-9, 3.24 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 7-10, 4.44 ERA

The Royals will call on Cole Ragans (11-9) versus the Nationals and Mitchell Parker (7-10). Ragans and his team are 14-15-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ragans' team has won 52.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-8). The Nationals are 15-13-0 against the spread when Parker starts. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 22 of Parker's starts this season, and they went 11-11 in those games.

Royals vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (59.2%)

Royals vs Nationals Moneyline

The Royals vs Nationals moneyline has Kansas City as a -178 favorite, while Washington is a +150 underdog at home.

Royals vs Nationals Spread

The Royals are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Nationals. The Royals are -100 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -120.

Royals vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Royals-Nationals game on Sept. 24, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Royals vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with 44 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Kansas City has come away with a win 15 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 70 of 153 chances this season.

The Royals are 82-71-0 against the spread in their 153 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have put together a 53-69 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.4% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer, Washington has a 17-23 record (winning 42.5% of its games).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 70 times this season for a 70-75-6 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have put together an 84-67-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 206 hits and an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .598. He's batting .334.

He is first in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Witt has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two doubles and five walks.

Salvador Perez has 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 43 walks. He's batting .271 and slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .331.

His batting average is 36th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 53rd, and his slugging percentage 40th.

Maikel Garcia has 133 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.283/.340.

Kyle Isbel is batting .233 with a .289 OBP and 42 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

Luis Garcia has racked up 133 hits with a .319 on-base percentage and a .439 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Nationals. He's batting .281.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 79th and he is 57th in slugging.

Keibert Ruiz has 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .224. He's slugging .360 with an on-base percentage of .256.

Jacob Young is batting .254 with 23 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 28 walks.

James Wood has 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while batting .266.

