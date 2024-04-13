Royals vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

MLB action on Sunday includes the Kansas City Royals taking on the New York Mets.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Mets Game Info

Kansas City Royals (10-5) vs. New York Mets (6-8)

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY

Royals vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-122) | NYM: (+104)

KC: (-122) | NYM: (+104) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+128) | NYM: +1.5 (-154)

KC: -1.5 (+128) | NYM: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Royals vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 0-1, 2.60 ERA vs Jose Butto (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Royals will give the ball to Cole Ragans (0-1, 2.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Jose Butto. Ragans has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Ragans' first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Butto and his team were moneyline underdogs every time he pitched a season ago.

Royals vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (54.6%)

Royals vs Mets Moneyline

The Royals vs Mets moneyline has Kansas City as a -122 favorite, while New York is a +104 underdog at home.

Royals vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at +1.5 on the runline against the Royals. The Mets are -154 to cover the spread, and the Royals are +128.

Royals vs Mets Over/Under

Royals versus Mets, on April 14, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Mets Betting Trends

The Royals have been listed as the favorite four times this season and have come away with a win in all of those games.

Kansas City has been a -122 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every time.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 14 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Royals are 9-5-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. They've gone 2-2 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, New York has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The Mets have played in 13 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total six times (6-7-0).

The Mets have covered only 38.5% of their games this season, going 5-8-0 ATS.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.397), slugging percentage (.710) and total hits (21) this season. He has a .339 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 18th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Salvador Perez is hitting .333 with a double, four home runs and two walks. He's slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Among all qualified, he ranks 19th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Perez brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs and six RBI.

MJ Melendez is batting .295 with a .614 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.

Maikel Garcia has been key for Kansas City with 12 hits, an OBP of .235 plus a slugging percentage of .403.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has totaled 16 hits with a .614 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Mets. He's batting .281 and with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 65th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Alonso enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with a double, four home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Brandon Nimmo leads his team with a .365 OBP. He has a batting average of .216 while slugging .431.

He is 130th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Starling Marte has put up a team-high .404 slugging percentage.

Jeff McNeil is batting .233 with a double, a home run and six walks.

Royals vs Mets Head to Head

4/13/2024: 11-7 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

11-7 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/12/2024: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/1/2023: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-6 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/3/2023: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2023: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!