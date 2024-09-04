Royals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Cleveland Guardians in MLB action on Wednesday.

Royals vs Guardians Game Info

Kansas City Royals (75-65) vs. Cleveland Guardians (80-59)

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Royals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-132) | CLE: (+112)

KC: (-132) | CLE: (+112) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+150) | CLE: +1.5 (-182)

KC: -1.5 (+150) | CLE: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Royals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 14-8, 3.12 ERA vs Ben Lively (Guardians) - 11-8, 3.92 ERA

The Royals will call on Seth Lugo (14-8) against the Guardians and Ben Lively (11-8). Lugo and his team are 16-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Lugo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-7. The Guardians have a 14-9-0 ATS record in Lively's 23 starts with a set spread. The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Lively's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

Royals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (58.5%)

Royals vs Guardians Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +112 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Guardians Spread

The Royals are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (+150 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -182 to cover.

Royals vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Royals-Guardians on Sept. 4, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Royals vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 40, or 62.5%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 27-14 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 137 opportunities.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 74-63-0 in 137 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have a 23-28 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.1% of those games).

Cleveland has a 10-13 record (winning 43.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Guardians have had an over/under set by bookmakers 137 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-63-8).

The Guardians are 72-65-0 ATS this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 189 hits and an OBP of .394, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .612. He's batting .340.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Salvador Perez is batting .274 with 26 doubles, 25 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among all qualified, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia is batting .237 with a .342 slugging percentage and 54 RBI this year.

MJ Melendez has been key for Kansas City with 78 hits, an OBP of .275 plus a slugging percentage of .421.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has a team-high slugging percentage (.525) and paces the Guardians in hits (146). He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 36th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is batting .245 with 23 doubles, 29 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified players, he is 88th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan has racked up a team-high .359 on-base percentage.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .251 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Royals vs Guardians Head to Head

9/3/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/2/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/28/2024: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/27/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/26/2024: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/26/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2024: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/29/2024: 7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/27/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

