Royals vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

On Thursday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are up against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Royals vs Blue Jays Game Info

Kansas City Royals (15-10) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (13-12)

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Thursday, April 25, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: SNET

Royals vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-112) | TOR: (-104)

KC: (-112) | TOR: (-104) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-184) | TOR: -1.5 (+152)

KC: +1.5 (-184) | TOR: -1.5 (+152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Royals vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 0-2, 4.32 ERA vs José Berríos (Blue Jays) - 4-0, 0.85 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Cole Ragans (0-2, 4.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Jose Berrios (4-0, 0.85 ERA). Ragans' team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. This will be Ragans' first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. In each of Berrios' five starts that had a set spread, the Blue Jays covered. The Blue Jays were named the moneyline underdog for two Berrios starts this season -- they won both.

Royals vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.4%)

Royals vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -112 favorite at home.

Royals vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Blue Jays are +152 to cover, while the Royals are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for Royals-Blue Jays on April 25 is 7.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Royals vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with six wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Kansas City has been victorious six times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 23 opportunities.

The Royals are 14-9-0 against the spread in their 23 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 4-7 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.4% of those games).

Toronto has gone 3-7 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (30%).

In the 25 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-14-1).

The Blue Jays have covered 52% of their games this season, going 13-12-0 ATS.

Royals Player Leaders

Salvador Perez has 31 hits and an OBP of .408, both of which lead Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .348 batting average and a slugging percentage of .596.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Perez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Bobby Witt Jr. has an OPS of .941, fueled by an OBP of .367 and a team-best slugging percentage of .574 this season. He's batting .317.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Witt Jr. brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 20 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.351/.451.

Maikel Garcia is batting .206 with a .255 OBP and 16 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Garcia takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Daulton Varsho leads the Blue Jays with 19 hits. He's batting .257 and slugging .568 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 85th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Varsho hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .467 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Justin Turner has a .414 OBP while slugging .500. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 30th in slugging.

George Springer has three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .232.

Bo Bichette is batting .231 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Royals vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/24/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/23/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/22/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/17/2022: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 7/16/2022: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 7/15/2022: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 7/14/2022: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320) 6/8/2022: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/7/2022: 7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/6/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

