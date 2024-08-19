Royals vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 19

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Royals vs Angels Game Info

Kansas City Royals (69-55) vs. Los Angeles Angels (53-71)

Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

Monday, August 19, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Royals vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-240) | LAA: (+198)

KC: (-240) | LAA: (+198) Spread: KC: -1.5 (-118) | LAA: +1.5 (-102)

KC: -1.5 (-118) | LAA: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 13-7, 3.04 ERA vs Carson Fulmer (Angels) - 0-3, 4.22 ERA

The probable starters are Seth Lugo (13-7) for the Royals and Carson Fulmer (0-3) for the Angels. Lugo's team is 14-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Lugo's team has won 57.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-6). The Angels are 5-1-0 against the spread when Fulmer starts. The Angels are 3-1 in Fulmer's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Royals vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (67.8%)

Royals vs Angels Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -240 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +198 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Angels Spread

The Royals are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (-118 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -102 to cover.

Royals vs Angels Over/Under

The Royals-Angels game on August 19 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Royals vs Angels Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with 36 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Kansas City has played as a favorite of -240 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Royals' games have gone over the total in 58 of their 121 opportunities.

The Royals are 68-53-0 against the spread in their 121 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 45.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (45-54).

Los Angeles has gone 1-2 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +198 or longer (33.3%).

The Angels have played in 124 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-59-8).

The Angels have a 71-53-0 record ATS this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.617) and total hits (173) this season. He has a .350 batting average.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in slugging.

Witt has recorded at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .410 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs, six walks and 11 RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .266 with 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks, while slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 44th, his on-base percentage 80th, and his slugging percentage 42nd.

Pasquantino heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI.

Salvador Perez has collected 124 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .470 this season.

Maikel Garcia is batting .237 with a .284 OBP and 49 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Garcia has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double and an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has put up a slugging percentage of .454 and has 108 hits, both team-best marks for the Angels. He's batting .261 and with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 52nd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has a .342 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .249 while slugging .371.

He is currently 77th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Taylor Ward has 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 walks while batting .236.

Logan O'Hoppe has 13 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 25 walks while batting .253.

Royals vs Angels Head to Head

5/12/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/11/2024: 9-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/10/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/9/2024: 10-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/18/2023: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/17/2023: 10-9 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-9 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/16/2023: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/23/2023: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/22/2023: 11-8 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

11-8 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/21/2023: 2-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

