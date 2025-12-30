Romeo Doubs Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs is looking at a matchup versus the third-ranked pass defense in the league (168.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Green Bay Packers play the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Doubs a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Vikings? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Romeo Doubs Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.2

3.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.3

4.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.92

24.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Doubs Fantasy Performance

Doubs has compiled 110.4 fantasy points in 2025 (6.9 per game), which ranks him 33rd at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 126 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Doubs has been targeted 12 times, with 10 receptions for 182 yards and one TD, resulting in 24.2 fantasy points (8.1 per game) during that period.

Doubs has grabbed 14 balls (on 18 targets) for 202 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 32.2 fantasy points (6.4 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Doubs' fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, when he posted 23.8 fantasy points with six receptions (on eight targets) for 58 yards and three TDs.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed just one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Minnesota has given up at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Vikings have given up three or more passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this year.

Minnesota has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed 14 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Just one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Minnesota this season.

Four players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Vikings this year.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this season.

