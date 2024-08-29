Rockies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 29

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Colorado Rockies are playing the Miami Marlins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Rockies vs Marlins Game Info

Colorado Rockies (50-84) vs. Miami Marlins (48-85)

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Thursday, August 29, 2024 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: BSFL

Rockies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: COL: (-130) | MIA: (+110)

COL: (-130) | MIA: (+110) Spread: COL: -1.5 (+150) | MIA: +1.5 (-182)

COL: -1.5 (+150) | MIA: +1.5 (-182) Total: 11 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rockies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bradley Blalock (Rockies) - 1-0, 3.06 ERA vs Valente Bellozo (Marlins) - 2-2, 3.35 ERA

The Rockies will give the ball to Bradley Blalock (1-0, 3.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Valente Bellozo (2-2, 3.35 ERA). Blalock's team has covered the spread in each of the three opportunities this season. This will be Blalock's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have a 3-4-0 ATS record in Bellozo's seven starts with a set spread. The Marlins are 3-4 in Bellozo's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rockies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockies win (52.4%)

Rockies vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -130 favorite at home.

Rockies vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-182 to cover), and Colorado is +150 to cover the runline.

Rockies vs Marlins Over/Under

Rockies versus Marlins on August 29 has an over/under of 11 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Rockies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Rockies have won in two of the three contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Colorado has been listed as a favorite of -130 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Contests with the Rockies have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 68 of 132 chances this season.

The Rockies are 65-67-0 against the spread in their 132 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 115 total times this season. They've gone 44-71 in those games.

Miami has a 39-60 record (winning just 39.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 132 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-55-5).

The Marlins have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 60-72-0 ATS.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle leads Colorado with 125 hits and an OBP of .331 this season. He has a .269 batting average and a slugging percentage of .470.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 28th in slugging.

Doyle will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Ezequiel Tovar leads Colorado with 148 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .470. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 32nd, his on-base percentage 116th, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Tovar has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with five doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Ryan McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.331) this season, fueled by 115 hits.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .249 with a .324 OBP and 41 RBI for Colorado this season.

Blackmon has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .176 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has a team-high OBP (.305) and slugging percentage (.469), and paces the Marlins in hits (105, while batting .248).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 77th, his on-base percentage is 103rd, and he is 30th in slugging.

Burger heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .235 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Jesus Sanchez is hitting .241 with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .297.

His batting average is 94th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 119th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Otto Lopez has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .243.

Vidal Brujan has 14 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 walks while hitting .224.

Rockies vs Marlins Head to Head

8/28/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/27/2024: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/26/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/2/2024: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/1/2024: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/30/2024: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/23/2023: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/22/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/21/2023: 6-1 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-1 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/25/2023: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.