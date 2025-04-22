Rockets vs. Warriors NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 23

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage:

The Golden State Warriors take a 0-1 series record into Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Rockets are favored by 3 points in the contest, which airs on Golden State Warriors at 9:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 203.5.

Rockets vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -3 203.5 -156 +132

Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (63.4%)

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Rockets have registered a 43-38-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Warriors are 41-38-3 this year.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 45 times this season.

Warriors games this season have hit the over 41 times in 82 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Houston has performed worse at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.

The Rockets have gone over the over/under in 20 of 41 home games (48.8%). They've done better on the road, topping the total in 25 of 41 matchups (61%).

Golden State has been better against the spread on the road (23-16-2) than at home (18-22-1) this year.

Warriors games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (20 times out of 41) than away (21 of 41) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.1 points, 10.3 boards and 4.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Green is averaging 21 points, 4.6 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Amen Thompson is averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 8.2 rebounds.

Fred VanVleet's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 37.8% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 14 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Warriors Leaders

Per game, Stephen Curry gets the Warriors 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Warriors get 17.5 points per game from Jimmy Butler, plus 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

The Warriors are getting 9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from Draymond Green.

The Warriors are getting 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Brandin Podziemski.

Per game, Buddy Hield gets the Warriors 11.1 points, 3.2 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

