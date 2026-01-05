Rockets vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 5

Rockets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, January 5, 2026

Monday, January 5, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Houston Rockets (21-11) are 8.5-point favorites as they try to continue a five-game home win streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (21-14) on Monday, January 5, 2026 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN, AZFamily, and Suns+. The point total is set at 224.5 in the matchup.

Rockets vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -8.5 224.5 -319 +260

Rockets vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (79.1%)

Rockets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 18 times over 32 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Suns are 23-10-2 this season.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 18 times out of 35 chances this season.

The Suns have gone over the point total 45.7% of the time this season (16 of 35 games with a set point total).

Houston has a worse record against the spread in home games (6-6-0) than it does in road games (12-8-0).

In terms of point totals, the Rockets hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total six times in 12 opportunities this season (50%). In road games, they have hit the over 12 times in 20 opportunities (60%).

This year, Phoenix is 12-4-1 at home against the spread (.706 winning percentage). Away, it is 11-6-1 ATS (.611).

Looking at the over/under, Suns games have finished over six of 17 times at home (35.3%), and 10 of 18 away (55.6%).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 25.7 points, 5 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Amen Thompson is averaging 18 points, 5.2 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 6.9 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 37.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Reed Sheppard averages 13.3 points, 2.8 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Steven Adams averages 6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 49.1% from the field.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 25.7 points for the Suns, plus 4.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

The Suns get 13.8 points per game from Collin Gillespie, plus 4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Dillon Brooks averages 21.4 points, 3.1 boards and 1.7 assists. He is making 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He is draining 65.6% of his shots from the field (fourth in NBA).

Per game, Royce O'Neale gets the Suns 10.1 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

