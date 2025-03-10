Rockets vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Rockets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSFL

The Houston Rockets (39-25) face the Orlando Magic (30-35) as 4.5-point favorites on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN and FDSFL. The matchup's point total is 213.

Rockets vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -4.5 213 -184 +154

Rockets vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (70.9%)

Rockets vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 35 times in 64 games with a set spread.

The Magic are 30-35-0 against the spread this season.

Rockets games have gone over the total 33 times out of 65 chances this season.

Magic games this year have gone over the total in 26 of 65 opportunities (40%).

Houston has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (16-14-1) than it does in away games (19-14-0).

The Rockets have gone over the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 13 of 31 home matchups (41.9%). In away games, they have hit the over in 20 of 33 games (60.6%).

Orlando has performed better against the spread at home (18-16-0) than on the road (12-19-0) this year.

Magic games have gone above the over/under 38.2% of the time at home (13 of 34), and 41.9% of the time on the road (13 of 31).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 19.3 points, 10.4 boards and 4.9 assists, shooting 49.8% from the field.

Jalen Green is averaging 21.1 points, 3.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.4 points, 5.8 assists and 3.9 boards.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 boards and 1.6 assists.

Tari Eason averages 11.9 points, 6.2 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.7 points for the Magic, plus 5.5 boards and 4.7 assists.

Per game, Goga Bitadze provides the Magic 8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks (sixth in league).

The Magic receive 24.3 points per game from Paolo Banchero, plus 7 boards and 4.8 assists.

Per game, Wendell Carter Jr. provides the Magic 8.9 points, 7.4 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Anthony Black gives the Magic 9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

