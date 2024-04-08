Rockets vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 9

Rockets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: Space City Home Network and BSFL

The Houston Rockets (38-40) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (46-32) on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Toyota Center as just 3-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 215.5.

Rockets vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -3 -110 -110 215.5 -110 -110 -136 +116

Rockets vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have compiled a 50-28-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Rockets' 78 games this year, they have 42 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over 34 times this season.

Rockets games this season have eclipsed the over/under 48.7% of the time (38 out of 78 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Orlando sports a better record against the spread (27-13-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (23-15-0).

The Magic have exceeded the total in 16 of 40 home games (40%). They've fared better in away games, going over the total in 18 of 38 matchups (47.4%).

Houston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .650 (26-13-1). On the road, it is .421 (16-21-1).

Rockets games have gone above the over/under 47.5% of the time at home (19 of 40), and 50% of the time on the road (19 of 38).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero's numbers on the season are 22.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Cole Anthony is averaging 11.6 points, 2.9 assists and 3.9 boards.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals (eighth in league) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 10.8 points, 4.4 boards and 1.2 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Rockets Leaders

Fred VanVleet is averaging 16.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Rockets.

The Rockets are receiving 19.9 points, 5.2 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Jalen Green.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 3.4 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is draining 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Per game, Amen Thompson provides the Rockets 9.1 points, 6.3 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Aaron Holiday gets the Rockets 6.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

