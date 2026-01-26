Bulls vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

Bulls vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 26, 2026

Monday, January 26, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and SportsNet LA

The Chicago Bulls (23-22) are underdogs (+1.5) as they try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (27-17) at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, January 26, 2026 at United Center. The contest airs on CHSN and SportsNet LA. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5 points.

Bulls vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -1.5 236.5 -118 +100

Bulls vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (51.1%)

Bulls vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have put together a record of 23-20-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bulls are 23-21-1 this year.

This season, Lakers games have hit the over 25 times out of 45 chances.

The Bulls have gone over the point total 46.7% of the time this year (21 of 45 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has fared worse when playing at home, covering 10 times in 20 home games, and 13 times in 24 road games.

Looking at point totals, the Lakers hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 15 times in 20 opportunities this season (75%). In away games, they have hit the over 10 times in 24 opportunities (41.7%).

Against the spread, Chicago has performed better at home (13-10-1) than on the road (10-11-0).

Bulls games have gone above the over/under 41.7% of the time at home (10 of 24), and 52.4% of the time on the road (11 of 21).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 33.4 points, 7.8 boards and 8.7 assists, shooting 46.7% from the field and 33.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in league).

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 22.3 points, 6 boards and 6.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 33.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 13.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Jake LaRavia is averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 boards and 2 assists.

Marcus Smart is averaging 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bulls.

The Bulls are receiving 18.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game from Josh Giddey.

The Bulls get 14.9 points per game from Matas Buzelis, plus 5.2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Per game, Ayo Dosunmu gives the Bulls 14.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Bulls are getting 11.3 points, 3.7 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.