Hornets vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

Hornets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 26, 2026

Monday, January 26, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-PH+

The Charlotte Hornets (18-28) are favored by 3 points against the Philadelphia 76ers (24-20) on Monday, January 26, 2026 at 3 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE and NBCS-PH+. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.

Hornets vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -3 227.5 -152 +128

Hornets vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hornets win (58.1%)

Hornets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 26 times this season (26-20-0).

The 76ers are 23-20-1 against the spread this season.

This season, Hornets games have hit the over 19 times out of 44 chances.

76ers games this year have hit the over 52.3% of the time (23 out of 44 games with a set point total).

Charlotte has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 11 times in 21 games when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 25 games on the road.

The Hornets have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of home games (38.1%) than road tilts (44%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has had better results on the road (13-6-0) than at home (10-14-1).

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have gone over less frequently at home (13 of 25, 52%) than away (10 of 19, 52.6%).

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 18.7 points, 6.2 boards and 3.5 assists.

Kon Knueppel is averaging 18.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.3 points, 7.6 assists and 5 rebounds.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 8.3 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 62.6% from the floor.

Brandon Miller is averaging 20 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 29.9 points, 4.2 boards and 6.8 assists per game. He is also draining 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 triples (fourth in NBA).

The 76ers are getting 15.6 points, 5.3 boards and 4.2 assists per game from VJ Edgecombe.

Quentin Grimes averages 13.3 points, 3.9 boards and 3.7 assists. He is draining 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

The 76ers receive 7.1 points per game from Andre Drummond, plus 9 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

The 76ers receive 14.6 points per game from Kelly Oubre Jr., plus 4.6 boards and 1.5 assists.

