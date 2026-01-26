Cavaliers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Monday, January 26, 2026

Monday, January 26, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: Peacock and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (23-21) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (27-20) on Monday, January 26, 2026 at Rocket Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and FDSFL. The over/under in the matchup is 225.5.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -4.5 225.5 -190 +160

Cavaliers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (67.2%)

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 18 times over 47 games with a set spread.

The Magic have 17 wins against the spread in 44 games this year.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 22 times out of 44 chances this season.

Magic games this year have hit the over on 22 of 44 set point totals (50%).

Cleveland owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-18-0) than it does in away games (10-11-0).

When playing at home, the Cavaliers eclipse the total 42.3% of the time (11 of 26 games). They hit the over more often in road games, exceeding the total in 52.4% of games (11 of 21).

This season, Orlando is 10-13-0 at home against the spread (.435 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-14-0 ATS (.333).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Magic's games have finished above the over/under at home (47.8%, 11 of 23) than away (52.4%, 11 of 21).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 29.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 38% from downtown, with an average of 3.8 made 3-pointers (second in NBA).

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 51.1% from the field and 30.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.7 points, 5.5 boards and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.4 points, 7.9 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 59% from the field (ninth in NBA).

De'Andre Hunter averages 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 42% from the field and 30.6% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane averages 18.9 points, 4.5 boards and 4.5 assists. He is also draining 45.3% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

The Magic receive 21.1 points per game from Paolo Banchero, plus 8.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Per game, Anthony Black gives the Magic 15.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 7.5 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

The Magic receive 5.9 points per game from Goga Bitadze, plus 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

