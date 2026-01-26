Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 26, 2026

Monday, January 26, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: Peacock and NBCS-BOS

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (28-17) are 9-point favorites against Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers (23-23) Monday, January 26, 2026 at TD Garden. The matchup starts at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's over/under is 223.5.

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -9 223.5 -340 +275

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (77.2%)

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Celtics have put together a 25-19-1 record against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have 26 wins against the spread in 46 games this year.

Celtics games have gone over the total 19 times out of 46 chances this season.

The Trail Blazers have hit the over 50% of the time this year (23 of 46 games with a set point total).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 20 games when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 25 games when playing on the road.

The Celtics have eclipsed the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in nine of 20 home matchups (45%). On the road, they have hit the over in 10 of 25 games (40%).

Against the spread, Portland has been better at home (15-9-0) than on the road (11-11-0).

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (13 times out of 24) than away (10 of 22) this season.

Celtics Leaders

Brown averages 29.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White averages 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 38.8% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made treys per game.

Payton Pritchard averages 16.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Neemias Queta's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 65% from the field (fourth in NBA).

Anfernee Simons is averaging 13.9 points, 2.5 assists and 2.5 boards.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Avdija's numbers on the season are 26 points, 7.1 boards and 6.9 assists per game. He is also sinking 47.1% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.

The Trail Blazers are getting 21.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Shaedon Sharpe.

Per game, Donovan Clingan gives the Trail Blazers 11.3 points, 10.9 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Trail Blazers get 13 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The Trail Blazers get 19.2 points per game from Jerami Grant, plus 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

