Rockets vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 11

Rockets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025

Thursday, December 11, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSSC

Two of the NBA's top scorers hit the court when Kevin Durant (15th, 25.3 PPG) and the Houston Rockets (15-6) host James Harden (12th, 26.8 PPG) and the Los Angeles Clippers (6-18) on Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN and FDSSC. The Rockets are 9-point favorites. The matchup has a point total of 220.5.

Rockets vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -9 220.5 -350 +280

Rockets vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (71.8%)

Rockets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Rockets are 14-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Clippers are 7-17-0 against the spread this year.

Rockets games have gone over the total 12 times out of 24 chances this season.

Clippers games this season have gone over the total in 13 of 24 opportunities (54.2%).

Houston has done a better job covering the spread in away games (9-3-0) than it has in home games (5-4-0).

The Rockets have gone over the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in four of nine home matchups (44.4%). In away games, they have hit the over in eight of 12 games (66.7%).

Los Angeles has performed better against the spread on the road (6-8-0) than at home (1-9-0) this season.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Clippers' games have finished above the over/under at home (60%, six of 10) than away (50%, seven of 14).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 23.1 points, 7.1 assists and 9.1 boards.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 7 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor.

Durant is averaging 25.3 points, 4.8 boards and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.3 points, 6.4 boards and 1.9 assists.

Reed Sheppard's numbers on the season are 13 points, 3.1 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 44.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Clippers Leaders

Harden averages 26.8 points for the Clippers, plus 5.4 rebounds and 8.3 assists.

Ivica Zubac averages 15.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is also draining 59.9% of his shots from the floor (ninth in NBA).

Kawhi Leonard averages 25.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3 assists. He is sinking 49.2% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.

The Clippers get 12.2 points per game from John Collins, plus 4.8 boards and 0.7 assists.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is making 48.3% of his shots from the floor.

