Rockets vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

Rockets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and CHSN

The Houston Rockets (22-14) are big, 12.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (18-20) on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN and CHSN. The over/under is set at 224.5 for the matchup.

Rockets vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -12.5 224.5 -599 +450

Rockets vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (81.2%)

Rockets vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Rockets have compiled an 18-18-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls have 18 wins against the spread in 38 games this year.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 18 times out of 38 chances this season.

The Bulls have eclipsed the over/under 44.7% of the time this season (17 of 38 games with a set point total).

Houston owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-7-0) than it does in road games (12-11-0).

When playing at home, the Rockets eclipse the over/under 46.2% of the time (six of 13 games). They hit the over more often in road games, eclipsing the total in 52.2% of games (12 of 23).

Chicago has performed better against the spread at home (10-9-1) than away (8-10-0) this year.

Bulls games have gone above the over/under 35% of the time at home (seven of 20), and 55.6% of the time on the road (10 of 18).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant averages 26.1 points, 5.3 boards and 4.5 assists, shooting 52.1% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 7.7 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 51.8% from the floor.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 21.7 points, 6.4 assists and 9 boards.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 15 points, 6.9 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 43.2% from the field and 34.4% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Nikola Vucevic gets the Bulls 16.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Matas Buzelis averages 14.9 points, 5.3 boards and 1.7 assists. He is also draining 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Tre Jones averages 11.9 points, 3 boards and 5.5 assists. He is making 52% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Ayo Dosunmu gives the Bulls 14.5 points, 2.7 boards and 3.5 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Bulls receive 11.8 points per game from Kevin Huerter, plus 3.8 boards and 2.5 assists.

