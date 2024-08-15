Robert Tonyan 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2024 season, Minnesota Vikings tight end Robert Tonyan could be a fantasy option for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
Robert Tonyan Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Tonyan's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|11.2
|431
|71
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|65.8
|187
|23
Robert Tonyan 2023 Game-by-Game
In Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tonyan put up a season-high 4.0 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: three receptions, 40 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|1.8
|2
|2
|18
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|1.0
|2
|2
|10
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|1.1
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|0.8
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|1.1
|1
|1
|11
|0
Robert Tonyan vs. Other Vikings Receivers
The Vikings ran 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 22nd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Tonyan's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Robert Tonyan
|17
|11
|112
|0
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|100
|68
|1074
|5
|11
|T.J. Hockenson
|127
|95
|960
|5
|10
|Jordan Addison
|108
|70
|911
|10
|15
