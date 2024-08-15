menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Robert Tonyan 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Robert Tonyan 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2024 season, Minnesota Vikings tight end Robert Tonyan could be a fantasy option for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Robert Tonyan Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Tonyan's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points11.243171
2024 Projected Fantasy Points65.818723

Robert Tonyan 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tonyan put up a season-high 4.0 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: three receptions, 40 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Packers0.0000
Week 2@Buccaneers0.02000
Week 4Broncos1.822180
Week 5@Commanders1.022100
Week 6Vikings1.111110
Week 8@Chargers0.81180
Week 9@Saints1.111110
View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Robert Tonyan vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings ran 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 22nd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Tonyan's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Robert Tonyan171111202
Justin Jefferson100681074511
T.J. Hockenson12795960510
Jordan Addison108709111015

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Robert Tonyan? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup