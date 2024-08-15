Robert Tonyan 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2024 season, Minnesota Vikings tight end Robert Tonyan could be a fantasy option for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Robert Tonyan Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Tonyan's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 11.2 431 71 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 65.8 187 23

Robert Tonyan 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tonyan put up a season-high 4.0 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: three receptions, 40 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 0.0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 1.8 2 2 18 0 Week 5 @Commanders 1.0 2 2 10 0 Week 6 Vikings 1.1 1 1 11 0 Week 8 @Chargers 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Saints 1.1 1 1 11 0 View Full Table

Robert Tonyan vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings ran 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 22nd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Tonyan's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Robert Tonyan 17 11 112 0 2 Justin Jefferson 100 68 1074 5 11 T.J. Hockenson 127 95 960 5 10 Jordan Addison 108 70 911 10 15

