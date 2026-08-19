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RJ Harvey 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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RJ Harvey 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

RJ Harvey put up 159.6 fantasy points last year, 22nd among all NFL running backs. The Denver Broncos RB is currently the 28th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

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RJ Harvey Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Harvey's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points124.66723
2026 Projected Fantasy Points106.210034

RJ Harvey 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Harvey finished with 23.1 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 46 yards, 2 TDs; 1 reception, 5 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 8 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Titans6.9670011069
Week 2@Colts2.458021024
Week 3@Chargers1.622033016
Week 4Bengals15.81458054198
Week 5@Eagles3.0412033030
Week 6@Jets2.524044025
Week 7Giants6.24002112

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RJ Harvey vs. Other Broncos Rushers

The Broncos threw the ball on 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 14th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Harvey's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
RJ Harvey1465407263.7
J.K. Dobbins1537724195.0
Bo Nix833565164.3
Jaleel McLaughlin37187155.1

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