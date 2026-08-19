RJ Harvey 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

RJ Harvey put up 159.6 fantasy points last year, 22nd among all NFL running backs. The Denver Broncos RB is currently the 28th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

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RJ Harvey Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Harvey's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 124.6 67 23 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 106.2 100 34

RJ Harvey 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Harvey finished with 23.1 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 46 yards, 2 TDs; 1 reception, 5 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 8 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Titans 6.9 6 70 0 1 1 0 69 Week 2 @Colts 2.4 5 8 0 2 1 0 24 Week 3 @Chargers 1.6 2 2 0 3 3 0 16 Week 4 Bengals 15.8 14 58 0 5 4 1 98 Week 5 @Eagles 3.0 4 12 0 3 3 0 30 Week 6 @Jets 2.5 2 4 0 4 4 0 25 Week 7 Giants 6.2 4 0 0 2 1 1 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

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RJ Harvey vs. Other Broncos Rushers

The Broncos threw the ball on 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 14th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Harvey's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt RJ Harvey 146 540 7 26 3.7 J.K. Dobbins 153 772 4 19 5.0 Bo Nix 83 356 5 16 4.3 Jaleel McLaughlin 37 187 1 5 5.1

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