Rico Dowdle Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Running back Rico Dowdle is looking at a matchup against the 12th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (103.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, when his Carolina Panthers take on the San Francisco 49ers, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Dowdle for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the 49ers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Rico Dowdle Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: November 24, 2025

November 24, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.9

14.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 80.75

80.75 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

0.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.04

20.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Dowdle Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Dowdle is currently the 10th-ranked player in fantasy (30th overall), with 139.0 total fantasy points (12.6 per game).

During his last three games, Dowdle has delivered 48.4 total fantasy points (16.1 per game), rushing the ball 62 times for 228 yards and three scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 76 yards on 10 receptions (13 targets).

Dowdle has posted 63.4 fantasy points (12.7 per game) over his last five games, running for 361 yards with three touchdowns on 87 carries. He has also contributed 93 yards on 11 catches (15 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Dowdle's fantasy campaign was a Week 6 outburst versus the Dallas Cowboys, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 29.9 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 183 rushing yards on 30 attempts (6.1 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Rico Dowdle had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he put up just 1.6 fantasy points (3 carries, 12 yards).

49ers Defensive Performance

Three players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed two or more TD passes to seven opposing QBs this season.

The 49ers have allowed three players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of three players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against San Francisco this year.

A total of 20 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has given up two or more receiving TDs to just one player this year.

The 49ers have allowed just one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one TD versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this year.

