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Rico Dowdle 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Rico Dowdle 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle is the 29th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 177.3 points a year ago (16th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

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Rico Dowdle Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Dowdle's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points165.74013
2026 Projected Fantasy Points110.19232

Rico Dowdle 2025 Game-by-Game

Dowdle picked up 29.9 fantasy points -- 30 carries, 183 yards; 4 receptions, 56 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 6 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Jaguars1.6312032016
Week 2@Cardinals1.969011019
Week 3Falcons9.81030111038
Week 4@Patriots3.0932011030
Week 5Dolphins29.4232061430234
Week 6Cowboys29.9301830541239
Week 7@Jets9.61779021096

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Rico Dowdle vs. Other Steelers Rushers

The Steelers, who ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.5% of the time while running the football 42.5% of the time. Here's a glance at how Dowdle's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Rico Dowdle2361,0766304.6
Jaylen Warren2119586404.5
Kaleb Johnson2869042.5
Aaron Rodgers2161132.9

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Want more data and analysis on Rico Dowdle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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