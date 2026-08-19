Rico Dowdle 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle is the 29th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 177.3 points a year ago (16th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.
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Rico Dowdle Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Dowdle's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|165.7
|40
|13
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|110.1
|92
|32
Rico Dowdle 2025 Game-by-Game
Dowdle picked up 29.9 fantasy points -- 30 carries, 183 yards; 4 receptions, 56 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 6 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Jaguars
|1.6
|3
|12
|0
|3
|2
|0
|16
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|1.9
|6
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|19
|Week 3
|Falcons
|9.8
|10
|30
|1
|1
|1
|0
|38
|Week 4
|@Patriots
|3.0
|9
|32
|0
|1
|1
|0
|30
|Week 5
|Dolphins
|29.4
|23
|206
|1
|4
|3
|0
|234
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|29.9
|30
|183
|0
|5
|4
|1
|239
|Week 7
|@Jets
|9.6
|17
|79
|0
|2
|1
|0
|96
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Rico Dowdle vs. Other Steelers Rushers
The Steelers, who ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.5% of the time while running the football 42.5% of the time. Here's a glance at how Dowdle's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Rico Dowdle
|236
|1,076
|6
|30
|4.6
|Jaylen Warren
|211
|958
|6
|40
|4.5
|Kaleb Johnson
|28
|69
|0
|4
|2.5
|Aaron Rodgers
|21
|61
|1
|3
|2.9
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