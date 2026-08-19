Rico Dowdle 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle is the 29th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 177.3 points a year ago (16th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

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Rico Dowdle Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Dowdle's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 165.7 40 13 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 110.1 92 32

Rico Dowdle 2025 Game-by-Game

Dowdle picked up 29.9 fantasy points -- 30 carries, 183 yards; 4 receptions, 56 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 6 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Jaguars 1.6 3 12 0 3 2 0 16 Week 2 @Cardinals 1.9 6 9 0 1 1 0 19 Week 3 Falcons 9.8 10 30 1 1 1 0 38 Week 4 @Patriots 3.0 9 32 0 1 1 0 30 Week 5 Dolphins 29.4 23 206 1 4 3 0 234 Week 6 Cowboys 29.9 30 183 0 5 4 1 239 Week 7 @Jets 9.6 17 79 0 2 1 0 96 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Rico Dowdle vs. Other Steelers Rushers

The Steelers, who ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.5% of the time while running the football 42.5% of the time. Here's a glance at how Dowdle's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rico Dowdle 236 1,076 6 30 4.6 Jaylen Warren 211 958 6 40 4.5 Kaleb Johnson 28 69 0 4 2.5 Aaron Rodgers 21 61 1 3 2.9

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