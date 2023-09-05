2023 Rice Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

In 2023, the Rice Owls have put up a record of 3-3. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Rice 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Texas September 2 L 37-10 Longhorns (-35.5) 58.5 2 Houston September 9 W 43-41 Cougars (-7.5) 51.5 3 Texas Southern September 16 W 59-7 - - 4 @ South Florida September 23 L 42-29 Owls (-2.5) 56.5 5 East Carolina September 30 W 24-17 Owls (-3.5) 45.5 6 UConn October 7 L 38-31 Owls (-9.5) 47.5 8 @ Tulsa October 19 - Golden Hurricane (-3.5) 56 View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Rice Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Owls lost 38-31 to the UConn Huskies. In that game against the Huskies, JT Daniels had 362 yards on 33-of-49 passing (67.3%) for the Owls, with two touchdowns and one interception. In the ground game, Juma Otoviano took six carries for 51 yards (8.5 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, while adding four receptions for 16 yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Luke McCaffrey had 100 yards on seven catches (14.3 per reception) with two touchdowns in that game.

Rice Betting Insights

Rice has won one of the three games it was the moneyline favorite this season (33.3%).

The Owls have won one of the three games they were the moneyline favorite this season (33.3%).

Find more analysis about Rice on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Rice Owls on FanDuel today!