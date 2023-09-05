FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Rice Football Odds and Schedule

2023 Rice Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

In 2023, the Rice Owls have put up a record of 3-3. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Rice 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ TexasSeptember 2L 37-10Longhorns (-35.5)58.5
2HoustonSeptember 9W 43-41Cougars (-7.5)51.5
3Texas SouthernSeptember 16W 59-7--
4@ South FloridaSeptember 23L 42-29Owls (-2.5)56.5
5East CarolinaSeptember 30W 24-17Owls (-3.5)45.5
6UConnOctober 7L 38-31Owls (-9.5)47.5
8@ TulsaOctober 19-Golden Hurricane (-3.5)56
Rice Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Owls lost 38-31 to the UConn Huskies. In that game against the Huskies, JT Daniels had 362 yards on 33-of-49 passing (67.3%) for the Owls, with two touchdowns and one interception. In the ground game, Juma Otoviano took six carries for 51 yards (8.5 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, while adding four receptions for 16 yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Luke McCaffrey had 100 yards on seven catches (14.3 per reception) with two touchdowns in that game.

Rice Betting Insights

  • Rice has won one of the three games it was the moneyline favorite this season (33.3%).
