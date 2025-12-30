Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

In Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), running back Rhamondre Stevenson and the New England Patriots will play the Miami Dolphins, who have the 24th-ranked run defense in the NFL (125.5 yards conceded per game).

Rhamondre Stevenson Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 40.73

40.73 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.07

24.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Stevenson Fantasy Performance

Stevenson is the 31st-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 117th overall, as he has posted 113.5 total fantasy points (8.7 per game).

During his last three games, Stevenson has 45.7 total fantasy points (15.2 per game), toting the ball 22 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 109 yards on 10 catches (11 targets) with one TDs.

Stevenson has posted 54.7 fantasy points (10.9 per game) over his last five games, running for 193 yards with two touchdowns on 40 carries. He has also contributed 154 yards on 14 catches (16 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

The highlight of Stevenson's fantasy season was last week's performance against the New York Jets, when he posted 22.2 fantasy points (8 receptions, 47 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Rhamondre Stevenson's matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 1.0 fantasy points. He ran for five yards on six carries on the day with one catch for five yards.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed only three players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Miami has allowed 10 players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed only three players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Miami has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 26 players have caught a TD pass against the Dolphins this season.

Miami has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to just two players this year.

The Dolphins have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

Miami has allowed at least one rushing TD to 11 players this year.

Only two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Dolphins this season.

