Reds vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13
Odds updated as of 11:26 AM
On Saturday in MLB, the Cincinnati Reds are up against the Chicago White Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Reds vs White Sox Game Info
- Cincinnati Reds (7-6) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-11)
- Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: NBCS-CHI
Reds vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CIN: (-126) | CHW: (+108)
- Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+132) | CHW: +1.5 (-160)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Reds vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Garrett Crochet (White Sox) - 1-1, 2.00 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Nick Lodolo to the mound, while Garrett Crochet (1-1) will get the nod for the White Sox. In seven games he pitched with a spread last season, Lodolo and his team finished with a 5-2-0 record ATS. Lodolo and his team were 3-1 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. When Crochet starts, the White Sox are 2-1-0 against the spread. The White Sox have a 1-2 record in Crochet's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Reds vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Reds win (52.4%)
Reds vs White Sox Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Reds vs. White Sox reveal Cincinnati as the favorite (-126) and Chicago as the underdog (+108) despite being the home team.
Reds vs White Sox Spread
- The White Sox are hosting the Reds, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +132 to cover the spread, and the Reds are -160.
Reds vs White Sox Over/Under
- Reds versus White Sox, on April 13, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.
Reds vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Reds have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.
- Cincinnati has a record of 4-3 when favored by -126 or more this year.
- Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 10 of 12 chances this season.
- The Reds are 5-7-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.
- The White Sox have a 2-11 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 15.4% of those games).
- Chicago has gone 2-10 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (16.7%).
- In the 13 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-7-1).
- The White Sox have collected a 7-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.8% of the time).
Reds Player Leaders
- Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati with 17 hits and an OBP of .482, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .717. He's batting .370.
- Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he is sixth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Elly De La Cruz is hitting .333 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks. He's slugging .708 with an on-base percentage of .396.
- Among all qualifying players, he is 21st in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.
- De La Cruz enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with a double, four home runs, two walks and seven RBI.
- Jonathan India is batting .233 with a .326 slugging percentage and three RBI this year.
- Will Benson has been key for Cincinnati with 10 hits, an OBP of .283 plus a slugging percentage of .500.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Gavin Sheets has four doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .333. He's slugging .704 with an on-base percentage of .455.
- Korey Lee has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .318. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- Robbie Grossman has a double and five walks while batting .182.
- Braden Shewmake is hitting .211 with a double, a home run and a walk.
Reds vs White Sox Head to Head
- 4/12/2024: 11-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 5/6/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/5/2023: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 5/7/2023: 17-4 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
