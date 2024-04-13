Reds vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

On Saturday in MLB, the Cincinnati Reds are up against the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs White Sox Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (7-6) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-11)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Reds vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-126) | CHW: (+108)

CIN: (-126) | CHW: (+108) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+132) | CHW: +1.5 (-160)

CIN: -1.5 (+132) | CHW: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Reds vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Garrett Crochet (White Sox) - 1-1, 2.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Nick Lodolo to the mound, while Garrett Crochet (1-1) will get the nod for the White Sox. In seven games he pitched with a spread last season, Lodolo and his team finished with a 5-2-0 record ATS. Lodolo and his team were 3-1 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. When Crochet starts, the White Sox are 2-1-0 against the spread. The White Sox have a 1-2 record in Crochet's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (52.4%)

Reds vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Reds vs. White Sox reveal Cincinnati as the favorite (-126) and Chicago as the underdog (+108) despite being the home team.

Reds vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Reds, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +132 to cover the spread, and the Reds are -160.

Reds versus White Sox, on April 13, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Reds vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 4-3 when favored by -126 or more this year.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 10 of 12 chances this season.

The Reds are 5-7-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have a 2-11 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 15.4% of those games).

Chicago has gone 2-10 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (16.7%).

In the 13 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-7-1).

The White Sox have collected a 7-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati with 17 hits and an OBP of .482, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .717. He's batting .370.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he is sixth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz is hitting .333 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks. He's slugging .708 with an on-base percentage of .396.

Among all qualifying players, he is 21st in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with a double, four home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Jonathan India is batting .233 with a .326 slugging percentage and three RBI this year.

Will Benson has been key for Cincinnati with 10 hits, an OBP of .283 plus a slugging percentage of .500.

White Sox Player Leaders

Gavin Sheets has four doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .333. He's slugging .704 with an on-base percentage of .455.

Korey Lee has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .318. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Robbie Grossman has a double and five walks while batting .182.

Braden Shewmake is hitting .211 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Reds vs White Sox Head to Head

4/12/2024: 11-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

11-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/6/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/5/2023: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/7/2023: 17-4 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!