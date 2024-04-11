Reds vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

In MLB action on Friday, the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago White Sox.

Reds vs White Sox Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (6-6) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-10)

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: BSOH

Reds vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-176) | CHW: (+148)

CIN: (-176) | CHW: (+148) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110)

CIN: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Reds vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 0-1, 3.48 ERA vs Chris Flexen (White Sox) - 0-2, 5.91 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Andrew Abbott (0-1, 3.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Chris Flexen (0-2, 5.91 ERA). Abbott has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Abbott's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Flexen has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox failed to cover in both opportunities. The White Sox were named the moneyline underdog for two Flexen starts this season -- they lost both.

Reds vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (57.8%)

Reds vs White Sox Moneyline

Cincinnati is the favorite, -176 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +148 underdog despite being at home.

Reds vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Reds, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are -110 to cover the spread, and the Reds are -110.

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Reds-White Sox on April 12, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Reds vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Reds have won in four of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cincinnati has played as a favorite of -176 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in nine of their 11 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 12 total times this season. They've gone 2-10 in those games.

Chicago has a record of 2-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +148 or longer (25%).

The White Sox have played in 12 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-7-1).

The White Sox have a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.3% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati with 16 hits and an OBP of .471, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .721. He's batting .372.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz is hitting .318 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and three walks, while slugging .659 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Jonathan India has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .392 and a slugging percentage of .341 this season.

India takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Will Benson has two home runs, six RBI and a batting average of .209 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Gavin Sheets is hitting .333 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks. He's slugging .704 with an on-base percentage of .455.

Korey Lee is batting .316 with a double, a home run and a walk. He's slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Braden Shewmake is hitting .211 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Andrew Vaughn has two doubles and four walks while batting .214.

