Reds vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 16

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Cincinnati Reds facing the Kansas City Royals.

Reds vs Royals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (60-61) vs. Kansas City Royals (66-55)

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday, August 16, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSKC

Reds vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-138) | KC: (+118)

CIN: (-138) | KC: (+118) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164)

CIN: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Reds vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Reds) - 6-5, 3.16 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 5-6, 3.79 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Nick Martinez (6-5, 3.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.79 ERA). Martínez's team is 3-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Martinez has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Royals have a 7-13-0 ATS record in Lorenzen's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Royals have a 4-7 record in Lorenzen's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (62.5%)

Reds vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Royals, Cincinnati is the favorite at -138, and Kansas City is +118 playing on the road.

Reds vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Reds. The Royals are -164 to cover the spread, and the Reds are +136.

Reds vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Reds-Royals contest on August 16, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Reds vs Royals Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with 32 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 14-9 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 54 of their 116 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 67-49-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have won 46.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-30).

Kansas City is 8-17 (winning just 32% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Royals have played in 118 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-61-0).

The Royals are 65-53-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.493) and total hits (120) this season. He's batting .263 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is hitting .236 with 26 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 52 walks, while slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 106th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging among qualified batters.

Steer heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .357 with two home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Jonathan India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .353 this season while batting .249 with 58 walks and 62 runs scored.

Tyler Stephenson has 16 home runs, 46 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

Stephenson has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a team-best OBP (.397) and slugging percentage (.612), while pacing the Royals in hits (168, while batting .349).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is first in batting average, third in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Witt takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 26 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .259. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualified players, he is 58th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Salvador Perez is batting .277 with 20 doubles, 22 home runs and 33 walks.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .236 with 21 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 32 walks.

