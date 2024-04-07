Reds vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8
The MLB slate on Monday includes the Cincinnati Reds facing the Milwaukee Brewers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Reds vs Brewers Game Info
- Cincinnati Reds (5-4) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (6-2)
- Date: Monday, April 8, 2024
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: BSOH
Reds vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CIN: (-108) | MIL: (-108)
- Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-176) | MIL: -1.5 (+146)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Reds vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft (Reds) - 0-1, 3.00 ERA vs Aaron Ashby (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (0-1) to the mound, while Aaron Ashby will answer the bell for the Brewers. Ashcraft and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Ashcraft's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Ashby and his team were underdogs on the moneyline each time he pitched a season ago.
Reds vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Reds win (50.3%)
Reds vs Brewers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Reds vs. Brewers reveal Cincinnati as the favorite (-108) and Milwaukee as the underdog (-108) on the road.
Reds vs Brewers Spread
Reds vs Brewers Over/Under
- The over/under for Reds-Brewers on April 8 is 9.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.
Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Reds have won in three of the five contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Cincinnati has a record of 3-2 when favored by -108 or more this year.
- The Reds' games have gone over the total in six of their eight opportunities.
- The Reds are 3-5-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.
- The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. They've gone 3-1 in those games.
- Milwaukee has a record of 3-1 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (75%).
- The Brewers have combined with opponents to go over the total four times this season for a 4-4-0 record against the over/under.
- The Brewers have a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
Reds Player Leaders
- Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.500), slugging percentage (.813) and total hits (13) this season. He has a .406 batting average.
- He is fifth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Jonathan India is hitting .242 with a double, a triple and seven walks, while slugging .333 with an on-base percentage of .405.
- He is 103rd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Nick Martini has collected five base hits, an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .667 this season.
- Elly De La Cruz has been key for Cincinnati with eight hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .394.
Brewers Player Leaders
- William Contreras has racked up 12 hits with a .444 on-base percentage and a .677 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Brewers. He's batting .387.
- Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage is 11th, and he is 10th in slugging.
- Contreras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.
- Willy Adames has a double, two home runs and five walks while hitting .300. He's slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .400.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 53rd, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 34th in slugging.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .308 with three home runs and three walks.
- Brice Turang is hitting .360 with two doubles and three walks.
