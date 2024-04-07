Reds vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Cincinnati Reds facing the Milwaukee Brewers.

Reds vs Brewers Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (5-4) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (6-2)

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Monday, April 8, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSOH

Reds vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-108) | MIL: (-108)

CIN: (-108) | MIL: (-108) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-176) | MIL: -1.5 (+146)

CIN: +1.5 (-176) | MIL: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Reds vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft (Reds) - 0-1, 3.00 ERA vs Aaron Ashby (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (0-1) to the mound, while Aaron Ashby will answer the bell for the Brewers. Ashcraft and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Ashcraft's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Ashby and his team were underdogs on the moneyline each time he pitched a season ago.

Reds vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (50.3%)

Reds vs Brewers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Reds vs. Brewers reveal Cincinnati as the favorite (-108) and Milwaukee as the underdog (-108) on the road.

Reds vs Brewers Spread

Reds vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for Reds-Brewers on April 8 is 9.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Reds have won in three of the five contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cincinnati has a record of 3-2 when favored by -108 or more this year.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in six of their eight opportunities.

The Reds are 3-5-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. They've gone 3-1 in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 3-1 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (75%).

The Brewers have combined with opponents to go over the total four times this season for a 4-4-0 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.500), slugging percentage (.813) and total hits (13) this season. He has a .406 batting average.

He is fifth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Jonathan India is hitting .242 with a double, a triple and seven walks, while slugging .333 with an on-base percentage of .405.

He is 103rd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Nick Martini has collected five base hits, an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .667 this season.

Elly De La Cruz has been key for Cincinnati with eight hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .394.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has racked up 12 hits with a .444 on-base percentage and a .677 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Brewers. He's batting .387.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage is 11th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Contreras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Willy Adames has a double, two home runs and five walks while hitting .300. He's slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 53rd, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Christian Yelich is hitting .308 with three home runs and three walks.

Brice Turang is hitting .360 with two doubles and three walks.

