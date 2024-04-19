Reds vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Angels.

Reds vs Angels Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (9-9) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-10)

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Friday, April 19, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSOH

Reds vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-142) | LAA: (+120)

CIN: (-142) | LAA: (+120) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+138) | LAA: +1.5 (-166)

CIN: -1.5 (+138) | LAA: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Reds vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-1, 1.47 ERA

The probable pitchers are Nick Lodolo (1-0) for the Reds and Tyler Anderson (2-1) for the Angels. Lodolo helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Lodolo's team won his only start as a favorite this season. In each of Anderson's three starts that had a set spread, the Angels covered. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Anderson's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Reds vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (57.6%)

Reds vs Angels Moneyline

The Reds vs Angels moneyline has Cincinnati as a -142 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +120 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Angels Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Reds are +138 to cover, and the Angels are -166.

Reds vs Angels Over/Under

The Reds-Angels contest on April 19 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Reds vs Angels Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Cincinnati has won four of seven games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 12 of 17 chances this season.

In 17 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 7-10-0 against the spread.

The Angels have gone 7-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.8% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 19 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-9-0).

The Angels have covered 63.2% of their games this season, going 12-7-0 ATS.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer has an OPS of .992, fueled by an OBP of .421 to go with a slugging percentage of .571. He has a .302 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 17th in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz has 18 hits, which ranks first among Cincinnati batters this season. He's batting .277 with 10 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is 63rd in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging in the major leagues.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .118 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Jake Fraley has 16 hits this season and has a slash line of .372/.413/.535.

Will Benson is batting .213 with a .324 OBP and six RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has racked up 20 hits, a team-high for the Angels. He's batting .270 and slugging .662 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Taylor Ward is slugging .543 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .296 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 43rd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Logan O'Hoppe a has .410 on-base percentage to lead the Angels.

Anthony Rendon is batting .254 with three doubles and five walks.

