Red Wings vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7
The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Detroit Red Wings facing the Buffalo Sabres.
Red Wings vs Sabres Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (37-31-8) vs. Buffalo Sabres (37-35-5)
- Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: TNT and Max
Red Wings vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Red Wings (-132)
|Sabres (+110)
|6.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Wings win (56.5%)
Red Wings vs Sabres Spread
- The Red Wings are favored by 1.5 goals (+180 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -220.
Red Wings vs Sabres Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Red Wings-Sabres on April 7, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Red Wings vs Sabres Moneyline
- Detroit is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +110 underdog on the road.