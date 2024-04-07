Red Wings vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Detroit Red Wings facing the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Red Wings vs Sabres Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (37-31-8) vs. Buffalo Sabres (37-35-5)

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: TNT and Max

Red Wings vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-132) Sabres (+110) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Wings win (56.5%)

Red Wings vs Sabres Spread

The Red Wings are favored by 1.5 goals (+180 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -220.

Red Wings vs Sabres Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Red Wings-Sabres on April 7, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Red Wings vs Sabres Moneyline