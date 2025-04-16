Red Wings vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16

The Detroit Red Wings versus the New Jersey Devils is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Red Wings vs Devils Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (38-35-7) vs. New Jersey Devils (42-32-7)

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: TNT

Red Wings vs Devils Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-113) Devils (-106) 5.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Devils Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (64.9%)

Red Wings vs Devils Puck Line

The Red Wings are favored by 1.5 goals against the Devils. The Red Wings are +210 to cover the spread, while the Devils are -265.

Red Wings vs Devils Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Red Wings-Devils on April 16, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Red Wings vs Devils Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Wings vs. Devils reveal Detroit as the favorite (-113) and New Jersey as the underdog (-106) despite being the home team.

