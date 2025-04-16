NHL
Red Wings vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16
The Detroit Red Wings versus the New Jersey Devils is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.
Red Wings vs Devils Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (38-35-7) vs. New Jersey Devils (42-32-7)
- Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: TNT
Red Wings vs Devils Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-113)
|Devils (-106)
|5.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (64.9%)
Red Wings vs Devils Puck Line
- The Red Wings are favored by 1.5 goals against the Devils. The Red Wings are +210 to cover the spread, while the Devils are -265.
Red Wings vs Devils Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Red Wings-Devils on April 16, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Red Wings vs Devils Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Red Wings vs. Devils reveal Detroit as the favorite (-113) and New Jersey as the underdog (-106) despite being the home team.