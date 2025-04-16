FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Red Wings vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Red Wings vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16

The Detroit Red Wings versus the New Jersey Devils is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Red Wings vs Devils Game Info

  • Detroit Red Wings (38-35-7) vs. New Jersey Devils (42-32-7)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: TNT

Red Wings vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Red Wings (-113)Devils (-106)5.5Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (64.9%)

Red Wings vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are favored by 1.5 goals against the Devils. The Red Wings are +210 to cover the spread, while the Devils are -265.

Red Wings vs Devils Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Red Wings-Devils on April 16, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Red Wings vs Devils Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Red Wings vs. Devils reveal Detroit as the favorite (-113) and New Jersey as the underdog (-106) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup