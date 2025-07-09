Red Sox vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Red Sox vs Rockies Game Info

Boston Red Sox (48-45) vs. Colorado Rockies (21-71)

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and COLR

Red Sox vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-310) | COL: (+250)

BOS: (-310) | COL: (+250) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-144) | COL: +1.5 (+120)

BOS: -1.5 (-144) | COL: +1.5 (+120) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 5-1, 3.66 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 3-12, 6.57 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Lucas Giolito (5-1) to the mound, while Antonio Senzatela (3-12) will take the ball for the Rockies. Giolito's team is 8-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Giolito's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. The Rockies have a 7-10-0 ATS record in Senzatela's 17 starts with a set spread. The Rockies are 5-12 in Senzatela's 17 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (73.3%)

Red Sox vs Rockies Moneyline

Boston is a -310 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +250 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Rockies Spread

The Red Sox are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-144 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is +120 to cover.

An over/under of 9 has been set for Red Sox-Rockies on July 9, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Red Sox vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 31 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has played as a favorite of -310 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 46 of their 92 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox are 49-43-0 against the spread in their 92 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies are 19-67 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 22.1% of those games).

Colorado has a 2-14 record (winning only 12.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +250 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 90 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-50-3).

The Rockies have covered only 38.9% of their games this season, going 35-55-0 ATS.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has an OPS of .742, fueled by an OBP of .315 to go with a slugging percentage of .427. He has a .259 batting average, as well.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Duran will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .306 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs, four walks and nine RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 80 hits, which leads Boston batters this season. He's batting .264 with 35 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He is 65th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Rafaela has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .359 with eight doubles, four home runs, two walks and 11 RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .261 with a .502 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Trevor Story is batting .252 with a .291 OBP and 57 RBI for Boston this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated a team-best OBP (.324) and slugging percentage (.519), and leads the Rockies in hits (88, while batting .280).

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him 38th, his on-base percentage is 84th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Jordan Beck has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks while batting .263. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified players, he is 67th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak has nine doubles, six triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks while batting .256.

Tyler Freeman is batting .340 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 17 walks.

Red Sox vs Rockies Head to Head

7/8/2025: 10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/7/2025: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 7/24/2024: 20-7 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

20-7 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/23/2024: 6-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/22/2024: 9-8 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-8 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/14/2023: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/13/2023: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/12/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

