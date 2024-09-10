Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Boston Red Sox (73-71) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-63)

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MASN

Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-134) | BAL: (+114)

BOS: (-134) | BAL: (+114) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+150) | BAL: +1.5 (-182)

BOS: -1.5 (+150) | BAL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford (Red Sox) - 8-13, 4.08 ERA vs Albert Suarez (Orioles) - 7-5, 3.49 ERA

The Red Sox will look to Kutter Crawford (8-13) versus the Orioles and Albert Suarez (7-5). Crawford's team is 10-18-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Crawford's team has won 35.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-9). The Orioles have gone 10-10-0 ATS in Suarez's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Orioles have a 1-3 record in Suarez's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (54.2%)

Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +114 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Orioles Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Red Sox are +150 to cover, and the Orioles are -182.

Red Sox versus Orioles on Sept. 10 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over +102 and the under set at -124.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 39, or 55.7%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Boston has won 25 of 41 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 75 of 141 chances this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 66-75-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have won 51.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (15-14).

Baltimore is 5-4 (winning 55.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 136 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-54-5).

The Orioles have a 76-60-0 record against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has an OPS of .859, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .513 this season. He has a .289 batting average.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox in OBP (.358) and total hits (138) this season. He's batting .281 while slugging .542.

Among qualifying batters, he is 22nd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Tyler O'Neill has collected 95 base hits, an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .545 this season.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 15 home runs, 69 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has totaled 160 hits with a .367 on-base percentage and a .540 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Orioles. He's batting .282.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 11th in slugging.

Anthony Santander is hitting .241 with 23 doubles, two triples, 40 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is currently 99th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .255 with 18 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 53 walks.

Ryan O'Hearn is hitting .260 with 18 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 44 walks.

Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

9/9/2024: 12-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/18/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/16/2024: 12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/15/2024: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/29/2024: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/28/2024: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/27/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/11/2024: 9-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/10/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/9/2024: 7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.