Red Sox vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

MLB action on Thursday includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

Red Sox vs Guardians Game Info

Boston Red Sox (10-9) vs. Cleveland Guardians (12-6)

Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024

Time: 1:35 PM ET

Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Coverage: NESN

Red Sox vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-112) | CLE: (-104)

BOS: (-112) | CLE: (-104) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-178) | CLE: -1.5 (+146)

BOS: +1.5 (-178) | CLE: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Red Sox vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brennan Bernardino (Red Sox) - 0-1, 1.69 ERA vs Carlos Carrasco (Guardians) - 0-1, 3.55 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brennan Bernardino (0-1) to the mound, while Carlos Carrasco (0-1) will take the ball for the Guardians. In six games he pitched with a spread last season, Bernardino and his team finished with a 3-3-0 record ATS. Bernardino appeared in five games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 3-2 in those contests. The Guardians have gone 2-1-0 against the spread when Carrasco starts. The Guardians were named the moneyline underdog for two Carrasco starts this season -- they split the games.

Red Sox vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (65.7%)

Red Sox vs Guardians Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -104 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Guardians are +146 to cover, while the Red Sox are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Guardians game on April 18 has been set at 9, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Red Sox vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Boston has won six of 10 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 19 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 9-10-0 in 19 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have a 7-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 77.8% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Cleveland has gone 7-2 (77.8%).

The Guardians have played in 18 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-7-1).

The Guardians have put together a 12-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Tyler O'Neill has 15 hits and an OBP of .459, both of which are best among Boston hitters this season. He has a .313 batting average and a slugging percentage of .750.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is first in slugging.

O'Neill will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Triston Casas is hitting .246 with three doubles, five home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He ranks 98th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging among qualified hitters.

Jarren Duran has an OPS of .769, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Duran heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Masataka Yoshida is batting .215 with a .282 OBP and eight RBI for Boston this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Josh Naylor has racked up an on-base percentage of .411 and has 20 hits, both team-high figures for the Guardians. He's batting .328 and slugging .590.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 15th in slugging.

Naylor hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

Jose Ramirez has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks while batting .250. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .265.

He is 95th in batting average, 165th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Steven Kwan has a .451 slugging percentage, which paces the Guardians.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .271 with five doubles, a triple and four walks.

Red Sox vs Guardians Head to Head

4/17/2024: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/16/2024: 10-7 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-7 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/15/2024: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/30/2023: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/29/2023: 8-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/28/2023: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/8/2023: 10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/7/2023: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/6/2023: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

