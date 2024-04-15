Red Sox vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Cleveland Guardians.

Red Sox vs Guardians Game Info

Boston Red Sox (9-8) vs. Cleveland Guardians (11-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN

Red Sox vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-112) | CLE: (-104)

BOS: (-112) | CLE: (-104) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-192) | CLE: -1.5 (+158)

BOS: +1.5 (-192) | CLE: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Red Sox vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Whitlock (Red Sox) - 1-0, 1.26 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 1-0, 5.93 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Garrett Whitlock (1-0, 1.26 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Tanner Bibee (1-0, 5.93 ERA). Whitlock's team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Whitlock has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have gone 2-1-0 against the spread when Bibee starts. The Guardians were named the moneyline underdog for one Bibee start this season -- they won.

Red Sox vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (54.8%)

Red Sox vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Red Sox, Cleveland is the underdog at -104, and Boston is -112 playing at home.

Red Sox vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Guardians are +158 to cover, while the Red Sox are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Red Sox-Guardians on April 16, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Red Sox vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win six times (66.7%) in those games.

This season Boston has come away with a win five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 17 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 8-9-0 against the spread in their 17 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have gone 6-1 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 85.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Cleveland has gone 6-1 (85.7%).

The Guardians have played in 16 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total nine times (9-6-1).

The Guardians have collected an 11-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Tyler O'Neill has 15 hits and an OBP of .459, both of which rank first among Boston hitters this season. He has a .313 batting average and a slugging percentage of .750.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is first in slugging.

O'Neill hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Triston Casas is batting .242 with two doubles, four home runs and nine walks, while slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 104th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Jarren Duran has hit one homer with a team-high .386 SLG this season.

Masataka Yoshida has been key for Boston with 14 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .322.

Guardians Player Leaders

Josh Naylor has accumulated a team-high OBP (.431), while leading the Guardians in hits (18). He's batting .340 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 15th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Naylor hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Jose Ramirez is batting .247 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and a walk. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .257.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 102nd in batting average, 166th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan has a slugging percentage of .466, a team-high for the Guardians.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .274 with five doubles, a triple and three walks.

Red Sox vs Guardians Head to Head

4/15/2024: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/30/2023: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/29/2023: 8-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/8/2023: 10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/7/2023: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/6/2023: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/28/2023: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

