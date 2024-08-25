Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 25

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Sunday.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Boston Red Sox (67-61) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (74-56)

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Sunday, August 25, 2024 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MLB Network

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-130) | ARI: (+110)

BOS: (-130) | ARI: (+110) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+155) | ARI: +1.5 (-188)

BOS: -1.5 (+155) | ARI: +1.5 (-188) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 8-8, 3.01 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 3-0, 3.63 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tanner Houck (8-8) for the Red Sox and Merrill Kelly (3-0) for the Diamondbacks. Houck and his team have a record of 10-15-0 against the spread when he starts. Houck's team is 10-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Kelly starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 3-3-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks were named the moneyline underdog for two Kelly starts this season -- they split the games.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (62.4%)

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -130 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Red Sox are +155 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -188.

An over/under of 9 has been set for Red Sox-Diamondbacks on August 25, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (55%) in those contests.

This year Boston has won 25 of 40 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of their 126 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 59-67-0 against the spread in their 126 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 49.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (30-31).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Arizona has a 15-16 record (winning 48.4% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have played in 129 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-52-5).

The Diamondbacks have a 67-62-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.9% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .511, fueled by 70 extra-base hits. He has a .291 batting average and an on-base percentage of .352.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox in OBP (.374) and total hits (129) this season. He's batting .293 while slugging .575.

Among all qualifying players, he is 13th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 118 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.291/.405.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .267 with a .334 OBP and 50 RBI for Boston this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll is hitting .222 with 16 doubles, 12 triples, 14 home runs and 56 walks. He's slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 127th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Carroll heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .276 with 20 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He is currently 26th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Josh Bell is hitting .242 with 22 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 44 walks.

Joc Pederson is hitting .286 with 16 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 48 walks.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/24/2024: 4-1 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/23/2024: 12-2 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-2 ARI (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2023: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/26/2023: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

