Red Sox vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Red Sox vs Cubs Game Info

Boston Red Sox (15-13) vs. Chicago Cubs (17-10)

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN

Red Sox vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-146) | CHC: (+124)

BOS: (-146) | CHC: (+124) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+140) | CHC: +1.5 (-170)

BOS: -1.5 (+140) | CHC: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 3-2, 1.65 ERA vs Hayden Wesneski (Cubs) - 2-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-2) to the mound, while Hayden Wesneski (2-0) will get the nod for the Cubs. Houck's team is 3-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Houck's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. Last season Wesneski and his team finished 6-5-0 against the spread when he pitched. Wesneski and his team went 2-5 in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Red Sox vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (56.4%)

Red Sox vs Cubs Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +124 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Cubs are -170 to cover, and the Red Sox are +140.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Cubs contest on April 28 has been set at 9.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Red Sox vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with seven wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Boston has won three of four games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 28 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 15-13-0 against the spread in their 28 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 10-7 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 58.8% of those games).

Chicago has gone 2-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (50%).

The Cubs have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 27 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-14-0).

The Cubs have covered 63% of their games this season, going 17-10-0 ATS.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Tyler O'Neill is batting .333 with a double, nine home runs and 12 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .450 and a slugging percentage of .758.

O'Neill has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .316 with a double, four home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Jarren Duran has an OPS of .680, fueled by an OBP of .318 and a team-best slugging percentage of .361 this season. He's batting .252.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 87th, his on-base percentage 101st, and his slugging percentage 120th.

Wilyer Abreu has 21 hits this season and has a slash line of .309/.385/.500.

Masataka Yoshida leads Boston with an OBP of .356 this season while batting .282 with six walks and 12 runs scored.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has put up a team-high OBP (.354) and slugging percentage (.364). He's batting .273.

Including all qualified players, he is 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 50th and he is 118th in slugging.

Michael Busch has 25 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .540 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Christopher Morel is batting .219 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.

Mike Tauchman has five doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .281.

Red Sox vs Cubs Head to Head

4/27/2024: 17-0 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

17-0 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/26/2024: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/1/2022: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/16/2023: 11-5 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-5 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/15/2023: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/14/2023: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/3/2022: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/2/2022: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

