Red Sox vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The Boston Red Sox will face the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Friday.

Red Sox vs Angels Game Info

Boston Red Sox (7-6) vs. Los Angeles Angels (6-6)

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN

Red Sox vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-116) | LAA: (-102)

BOS: (-116) | LAA: (-102) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-205) | LAA: -1.5 (+168)

BOS: +1.5 (-205) | LAA: -1.5 (+168) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Red Sox vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 2-0, 0.00 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 2-0, 1.64 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (2-0) to the mound, while Reid Detmers (2-0) will take the ball for the Angels. Houck has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Houck's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Detmers has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels covered in both chances. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for one Detmers start this season -- they won.

Red Sox vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (50.9%)

Red Sox vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -116 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Angels Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Angels are +168 to cover, while the Red Sox are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The Red Sox-Angels game on April 12 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Red Sox vs Angels Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with five wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Boston has been victorious four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 13 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 7-6-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 10 total times this season. They've finished 4-6 in those games.

Los Angeles is 3-5 (winning just 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Angels have played in 12 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-5-0).

The Angels have a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Tyler O'Neill leads Boston in OBP (.460) and total hits (12) this season. He's batting .308 batting average while slugging .769.

He is 43rd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.421) thanks to three extra-base hits. He's batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .377.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Duran enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles and two RBI.

Triston Casas has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Casas has recorded at least one base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Rafael Devers has been key for Boston with seven hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .395.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has racked up 14 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .318 and slugging .795 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 36th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Trout hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with a double, a triple, three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Taylor Ward's .531 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .306 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Logan O'Hoppe a has .436 on-base percentage to pace the Angels.

Jo Adell has a triple, a home run and a walk while batting .267.

Red Sox vs Angels Head to Head

4/7/2024: 12-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/6/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/5/2024: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/16/2023: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/15/2023: 9-7 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-7 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/14/2023: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/24/2023: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2023: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2023: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2022: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

