Rays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the MLB squads playing on Sunday, versus the Chicago White Sox.

Rays vs White Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (13-15) vs. Chicago White Sox (5-22)

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Rays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-148) | CHW: (+126)

TB: (-148) | CHW: (+126) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+116) | CHW: +1.5 (-138)

TB: -1.5 (+116) | CHW: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell (Rays) - 1-1, 3.33 ERA vs Erick Fedde (White Sox) - 1-0, 2.73 ERA

The Rays will call on Zack Littell (1-1) versus the White Sox and Erick Fedde (1-0). When Littell starts, his team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season. Littell's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-3). In all of Fedde's five starts that had a set spread, the White Sox covered. The White Sox are 1-4 in Fedde's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (66.4%)

Rays vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. White Sox reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-148) and Chicago as the underdog (+126) despite being the home team.

Rays vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rays. The White Sox are -138 to cover the spread, and the Rays are +116.

Rays versus White Sox on April 28 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Rays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have won in nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Tampa Bay has a record of 2-7 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -148 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 17 of 28 chances this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 11-17-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 27 total times this season. They've finished 5-22 in those games.

Chicago is 5-18 (winning just 21.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times this season for a 13-13-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox are 11-16-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes has 26 hits, which is tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .265 with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .480.

He is 67th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Amed Rosario leads the Rays with an OPS of .806. He has a slash line of .323/.344/.462 this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Jose Caballero is batting .264 with a .407 slugging percentage and 12 RBI this year.

Caballero has recorded a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a home run and three RBI.

Yandy Diaz is batting .241 with a .303 OBP and 11 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Diaz heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Gavin Sheets has accumulated a team-best OBP (.352) and slugging percentage (.459), and leads the White Sox in hits (18, while batting .243).

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average is 98th, his on-base percentage is 53rd, and he is 56th in slugging.

Eloy Jimenez is batting .222 with a double, three home runs and six walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Andrew Benintendi has a .277 slugging percentage, which paces the White Sox.

Korey Lee is hitting .273 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Rays vs White Sox Head to Head

4/27/2024: 8-7 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-7 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/26/2024: 9-4 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-4 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/30/2023: 12-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

12-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/29/2023: 12-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/28/2023: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/27/2023: 14-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

14-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/23/2023: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/22/2023: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/21/2023: 8-7 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-7 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/5/2022: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

