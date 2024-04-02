Rays vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Rangers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (3-3) vs. Texas Rangers (3-2)

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSSW

Rays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-120) | TEX: (+102)

TB: (-120) | TEX: (+102) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+172) | TEX: +1.5 (-210)

TB: -1.5 (+172) | TEX: +1.5 (-210) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Rays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale (Rays) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Aaron Civale against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi. Civale helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Civale's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Eovaldi has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rangers covered. The Rangers have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Eovaldi starts this season.

Rays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (52.5%)

Rays vs Rangers Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a +102 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Rangers Spread

The Rays are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +172 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -210.

Rays vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Rays-Rangers contest on April 3, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Rays came away with 85 wins in the 130 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last year, Tampa Bay won 77 of 114 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents hit the over in 87 of their 162 games with a total last season.

The Rangers went 30-26 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 53.6% of those games).

Texas went 21-20 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (51.2%).

The Rangers combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 93 times last season for a 93-77-7 record against the over/under.

Rays Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.391), slugging percentage (.600) and total hits (six) this season. He has a .300 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 37th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has an OPS of .742, fueled by an OBP of .308 and a team-best slugging percentage of .435 this season. He's batting .261.

Among qualifying batters, he is 93rd in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes has three hits this season and has a slash line of .167/.250/.500.

Jose Caballero is batting .333 with a .389 OBP and three RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien had a .478 slugging percentage and a .276 batting average last year.

Corey Seager had 156 hits and a .390 on-base percentage.

Adolis Garcia had 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks while batting .245 last season.

Jonah Heim hit .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.

Rays vs Rangers Head to Head

4/2/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/1/2024: 9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/4/2023: 7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/3/2023: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/2/2022: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/1/2022: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/11/2023: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/10/2023: 8-4 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/18/2022: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/17/2022: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!